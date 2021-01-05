Trump-Appointed U.S. Attorney In Georgia Resigns
Published
Byung J. Pak's resignation comes just days after a phone call between Trump and Georgia's secretary of state during which Trump demanded election officials "find" lost votes.Full Article
Published
Byung J. Pak's resignation comes just days after a phone call between Trump and Georgia's secretary of state during which Trump demanded election officials "find" lost votes.Full Article
ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com is pleased to announce that it has successfully..
Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood seemed to suggest on Friday that Georgia's Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler..