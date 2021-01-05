WorldView: U.K. begins new lockdowns, Singapore's COVID-19 app data available to police and more headlines
The U.K. has entered a nationwide lockdown for the third time as a new variant to COVID-19 spreads across England. Also, a top government official in Singapore acknowledged that data from the country's contact-tracing program can be accessed by police for criminal investigations, and Mexico's president offered WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange political asylum. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joined "CBSN AM" from London with those stories.