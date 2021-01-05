American Airlines Will No Longer Allow Emotional Support Animals On Flights
Emotional support animals will no longer be allowed on American Airlines flights, unless as carry-on pets or in the cargo.Full Article
Starting next next week, carrier will only allow passengers with disabilities to travel with service animals.
Alaska Airlines says it will no longer accept emotional support animals in the cabin on flights in the New Year, while rival Delta..