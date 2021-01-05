Georgia Gov. Kemp MIA from Pre-Runoff Rally
Published
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was glaringly absent at a pre-election rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue the night before Tuesday's Senate runoffs...Full Article
Published
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was glaringly absent at a pre-election rally for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue the night before Tuesday's Senate runoffs...Full Article
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will campaign next week in Georgia, holding dueling events on the eve of..