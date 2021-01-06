CBS News Special Report: Warnock takes lead over Loeffler; Ossoff-Perdue race a toss-up

CBS News is characterizing the Georgia Senate runoff between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler as leaning Warnock. The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Senator David Perdue remains a toss-up. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann and CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes join "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell in this CBS News Special Report.