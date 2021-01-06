Trump supporters protest election results in Washington
Published
Trump supporters protest election results in Washington as Congress meets to formally ratify the 2020 Presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
Published
Trump supporters protest election results in Washington as Congress meets to formally ratify the 2020 Presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers have mobilized across Washington DC as thousands of supporters who refuse to accept President..
President Trump himself is planning a pro-Trump rally and is expected to speak in Washington D.C. on January 6.Trump supporters..