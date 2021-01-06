Biden: Scenes at Capitol do not reflect America
President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business." (Jan. 6)
President-elect Joe Biden responded to pro-Trump rioters storming the Capitol building, saying the scenes "do not represent who we..