The role of the vice president in the Electoral College vote
Published
President Trump has suggested Vice President Mike Pence has the authority to reject the Electoral College vote in the 2020 election. In 2017, then-Vice President Joe Biden denied opposition from members of his own party and presided over Congress' confirmation of Mr. Trump's victory in the 2016 election. Columbia Law School professor Richard Briffault joins CBSN to discuss the powers of the vice president when it comes to election results.Full Article