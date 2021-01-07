Here's a Complete List of Senators and Representatives who Pledge to Object to Electoral Votes
Published
A total of 102 Republicans are committed in objecting to the electoral votes during the Congress' joint session on January 6.Full Article
Published
A total of 102 Republicans are committed in objecting to the electoral votes during the Congress' joint session on January 6.Full Article
By Arturo López-Levy*
Throughout the Democratic Party primary for the 2020 elections, for the first time all the..