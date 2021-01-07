President Donald Trump continued to turn over the spotlight on Vice President Mike Pence, pinning his expectations on his role in certifying the results of the 2020 presidential elections to derail the Electoral College vote.Full Article
Trump Affirms VP Pence Could Overturn Election Results: ‘Hope Mike Pence Comes Through’
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
010521 tues 11
WTVQ Lexington, KY
010521 tues 11
Pence Rejects Trump’s Desperate Plea to Overturn Election Results
Wibbitz Top Stories
‘Stop the Steal’ protesters descend on D.C.
Reuters - Politics
Pence won't interfere in election count - advisers
Reuters - Politics
You might like
More coverage
Trump says he hopes Pence 'comes through' on 2020 election results
Bleacher Report AOL
President Donald Trump said at a rally in Georgia that he hoped Vice President Mike Pence “comes through for us” regarding the..
ANCHORING: 5pm a block new year day
WTVQ Lexington, KY