Obama: John Lewis is "surely smiling down on his beloved Georgia"
Published
"People across the state carried forward the baton that he and so many others passed down to them," Obama said after Raphael Warnock's projected win.Full Article
Published
"People across the state carried forward the baton that he and so many others passed down to them," Obama said after Raphael Warnock's projected win.Full Article
XMAS 11PM SHOW
(Part 1 of 2. Originally aired July 21, 2020) With classes supposedly opening back up within a few weeks, we speak to area..