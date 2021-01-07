World Leaders Condemn Pro-Trump Riot at US Capitol
European officials express disbelief at the unprecedented scenes on Capitol Hill, side with President-elect Joe BidenFull Article
World leaders condemned the "unacceptable attack" against American democracy by supporters of President Donald Trump on..
World leaders and top diplomats have issued strong condemnations of rioters who stormed the US Capitol building in Washington on...
World leaders expressed concern over the unrest that occurred on Capitol Hill on Wednesday while condemning the violence that took..