Trump pledges "orderly transition" after Congress affirms Biden win
Published
President didn't concede but his statement was as close as he's come to conceding an election he falsely insists was stolen,Full Article
Published
President didn't concede but his statement was as close as he's come to conceding an election he falsely insists was stolen,Full Article
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday there will be an orderly transition when Joe Biden takes office as president in less..
US Congress has formally approved Joe Biden's electoral college triumph dismissing Republican objections after a pro-Trump mob..