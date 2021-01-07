AP Photographer describes scene inside Capitol
Associated Press photographer Andrew Harnik was inside the U.S. Capitol and describes what he saw when a violent mob stormed the complex and sent lawmakers and others into hiding. (Jan. 7)
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a former US Army Ranger, talks about the scene inside the House chamber as pro-Trump rioters entered the US..