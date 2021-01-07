On January 6, the Joint Session of Congress was interrupted by protesters dressed in Trump garb who breached the capitol during Congress's joint session. They were later repulsed to continue the session to resolve the electoral count.Full Article
Protestors Dressed in Trump Garb to Deploy National Guard, FBI to get Back Control
