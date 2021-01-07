WV lawmaker Derrick Evans asked to resign over recording himself storming the U.S. Capitol
Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans is under fire after livestreaming himself and fellow Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol.
The lawmaker, Derrick Evans, posted a video showing himself in the crowd rushing into the building.