WorldView: Kim Jong Un admits policy failures, Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un admitted during a rare meeting of his ruling party that his economic plan failed. Also, Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three nearby areas after days of record new coronavirus infections and a rising death toll, and Zimbabwe is in a new monthlong lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi joined "CBSN AM" from London with those stories.Full Article