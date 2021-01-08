U.S. Capitol Police officer dies after being injured in Wednesday’s violent protest
Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick has died due to injuries sustained while on-duty during the Wednesday riots at the Capitol.Full Article
The U.S. Capitol Police department's response to Wednesday's violence is being questioned, including by folks right here in..
