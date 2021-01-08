U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is the fifth person to die from the protest
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick has died after being injured when Trump supporters rioted and raided the Capitol building.
A US Capitol police officer died due to "events stemming from" the attempted insurrection.
