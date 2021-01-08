Hall Of Fame MLB Manager Tommy Lasorda Has Died, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce
'Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodgers organization with Dodger blue running through his veins'Full Article
Sports Pulse: Hall of Fame manager and Los Angeles Dodger icon Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
The Dodgers confirmed that the Hall of Fame manager died Thursday night after suffering a heart attack.