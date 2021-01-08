COVID-19 continues to tear through U.S. as Biden announces plan to speed up vaccinations
President-elect Joe Biden announced a plan to release the remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses, making them more widely available to the American public. The announcement comes one day after the U.S. saw its deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with over 4,000 deaths. Dr. Annette Reboli, professor of medicine and dean of Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, joined CBSN to discuss the impact.Full Article