Madrid residents survey record snowfall
Published
Spain was on high alert into Saturday as a cold snap covered much of the country with record levels of snow which disrupted road, rail, sea and air traffic. (Jan. 9)
Published
Spain was on high alert into Saturday as a cold snap covered much of the country with record levels of snow which disrupted road, rail, sea and air traffic. (Jan. 9)
All transport, including trains and planes, in and out of Madrid ground to a halt after the city experienced the heaviest snowfall..