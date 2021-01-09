The man seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern inside the Capitol is arrested in Florida.
Published
The viral photo showed Adam Johnson smiling at the camera, waving with one hand and cradling the lectern in the other.Full Article
Published
The viral photo showed Adam Johnson smiling at the camera, waving with one hand and cradling the lectern in the other.Full Article
Adam Johnson is behind bars in a county jail near his home in Parrish, Florida.
read more
Trump supporters facing repercussions after Capitol was breached.