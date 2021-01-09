Steve Bannon’s ‘War Room’ Channel Pulled From YouTube

The channel for Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast was removed from YouTube Friday evening.



A YouTube spokesperson told TheWrap, “In accordance with our strikes system, we have terminated Steve Bannon’s channel ‘War Room’ and one associated channel for repeatedly violating our Community Guidelines. As we said yesterday, any channel posting new videos with misleading content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Presidential election in violation of our policies will receive a strike, a penalty which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming. Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube.”



The account was active earlier in the day. Rudy Giuliani, one of outgoing president Donald Trump’s lawyers, appeared on the show. According to Media Matters for America, Giuliani placed responsibility for Wednesday’s deadly Capitol riot on “the people that are imposing the suppression,” or, rather, leaders who don’t support Trump’s baseless claims that he lost the 2020 election due to fraud.



Where the YouTube channel once was, there is now a 404 error message.



*Also Read:* Twitter Permanently Suspends Trump's Account



A Twitter user claimed that the account was suspended mid-stream.



Last November, an episode of “War Room” was removed from YouTube after Bannon said he wanted to put FBI director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “heads on pikes … at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats.”



That incident got him permanently suspended from Twitter, too.



The yanking of the podcast’s YouTube channel came around the same time Twitter permanently suspended Trump on Friday evening. Following the Capitol riot, numerous tech giants including Facebook, Instagram, Shopify and Twitch removed Trump from their platforms.



