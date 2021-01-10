Lisa Montgomery could become first woman to be federally executed in 67 years

Lisa Montgomery is the only woman on federal death row. She was convicted of the 2004 kidnap and murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnet, who was eight-months pregnant at the time. Thirteen years after Montgomery was sentenced the death penalty, her lawyer Kelley Henry joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain that her client is incompetent and has been mentally ill for most of her life. (Warning: Details of this story may be disturbing to some viewers)