Jake Tapper Becomes CNN’s Lead Washington Anchor, Adds Hour to Daily Show

Jake Tapper has been promoted at CNN, becoming the cable news channel’s lead Washington anchor. As such, he’ll take an hour from Wolf Blitzer’s daily program.



Tapper’s daily show will now run from 4-6 p.m. ET. “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer” will run from 6-7.



Tapper also gets Dana Bash on Sundays. The two will co-anchor “State of the Union” together.



Abby Phillip will become the anchor of “Inside Politics Sunday” which runs from 8-9 a.m. ET. John King will continue to host the weekday version of that program.



More to come…