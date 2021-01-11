Kevin Hart Signs Megadeal With Netflix, to Star in and Produce at Least 4 Films

Kevin Hart and his HartBeat Productions have signed a first-look film deal with Netflix, in which he will star and produce four separate films for the streaming giant.



The film deal for Hart is akin to the partnership Adam Sandler has with Netflix, and under the multi-year agreement, Hart will also have a first look film deal for other films under the HartBeat Productions banner.



The companies declined to discuss financial terms of the deal but Deadline placed the value at eight figures.



It’s a big get for Netflix as he’s been one of the few consistently bankable box office stars, with his movies grossing over $4 billion worldwide. Hart this year for Netflix had the studio’s top comedy special “Zero F—s Given,” which was viewed by 21 million accounts in its first four weeks. Next up for Hart, he’ll make his dramatic series debut, starring in and executive producing the Netflix limited series “True Story,” which is produced by HartBeat and Eric Newman.



“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said in a statement. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives.”



“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat,” Scott Stuber said in a statement. “There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at Hartbeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”



“I am beyond thrilled about this exciting new chapter in our company’s history,” Bryan Smiley said in a statement. “Kevin and I are committed to making ‘best in class” films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come.”



Hart is represented by 3 Arts, UTA, Viewpoint and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.



THR first reported the news.



