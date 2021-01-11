Will the Patriots’ Belichick Accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom?
There have been calls for Belichick to decline the award, including from Representative Jim McGovern, who called accepting the award “disgraceful.”Full Article
President Trump is set to give Patriots Coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
President Trump plans to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick this week.