What is the Insurrection Act and when is it used? Here's what to know
Published
False rumors swirled that President Trump invoked the Insurrection Act after riots at the U.S. Capitol. Here's what you should know about the act.
Published
False rumors swirled that President Trump invoked the Insurrection Act after riots at the U.S. Capitol. Here's what you should know about the act.
False rumors swirled that President Trump invoked the Insurrection Act after riots at the U.S. Capitol. Here's what you should know..
For a minute there, I thought the worst was behind us. Let’s take a tally of what happened to our democracy last week: Control of..