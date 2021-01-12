Eight months past the state Capitol breached by the anti-lockdown protesters and armed militias, now officials imposed a Michigan Gun ban, prohibiting all open carry weapons from the statehouse.Full Article
Michigan Gun Ban on Open Carry Firearms, Following DC Capitol Riot
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Commission votes to ban open carry of firearms at Michigan Capitol
WXYZ Detroit
The Capitol Commission scheduled a special meeting for Monday to discuss banning open carry inside the State Capitol, just two days..