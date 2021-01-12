Hollywood star Chuck Norris has been forced to deny he was present at the riots in Washington DC last week after a lookalike photo was posted online.Full Article
Chuck Norris forced to deny he was part of Capitol riots after lookalike viral selfie
Chuck Norris' Rep Denies Report He Was at Capitol Riot After Photo of His Lookalike Goes Viral
Chuck Norris was not at the U.S. Capitol during the riots, where Donald Trump supporters broke inside. Four people died as a result..
