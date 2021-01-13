John Matze says Attorneys Leave Parler as the Website Becomes Censored by Big Tech



HNGN



Parler an online app was banned and censored by big tech as it was accused of fostering violence on its platform. Prior to this platform, like Twitter and Facebook weren’t censoring leftist posts only conservatives were affected.

