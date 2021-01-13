Elizabeth Raposo Named President of Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society

Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society has named Elizabeth Raposo president of the production banner, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.



Raposo most recently served as president of production at Paramount before leaving the position last fall. During her time at Paramount, she oversaw multiple films in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, as well as J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” series and the “Transformers” franchise. Her other credits include “A Quiet Place,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Interstellar,” “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Jack Reacher.” Most recently, she oversaw the development and production of “A Quiet Place II,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” starring Jordan.



During her 15-year tenure at Paramount, she also worked with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Brad Pitt’s Plan B and Martin Scorsese due to their overall deals with the studio.



Prior to Paramount, Raposo worked at Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures, and began her career as an assistant at CAA.



Jordan launched his production company in 2016, and its upcoming projects include “Without Remorse” and Denzel Washington’s “Journal for Jordan,” with Jordan starring in each. Outlier also produced “Just Mercy” and “Fahrenheit 451.”



Jordan is represented by WME, M88, Rogers & Cowan PMK and attorney Greg Slewett.



