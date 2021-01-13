House votes to impeach Trump a second time on charge of “incitement of insurrection”
The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, with 10 Republicans joining with Democrats to charge him with incitement of insurrection.Full Article
Colorado’s U.S. Congress members voted on party lines Wednesday to impeachment President Trump for the second time – this time..
The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
The impeachment is for "incitement of..