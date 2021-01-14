Tucker Carlson: Republicans Who Voted for Trump’s Impeachment Are ‘Dumb and Guilty’ (Video)

Tucker Carlson opened his Fox News show on Wednesday night with an unhinged rant that took shots at basically everyone. It’s not difficult to guess what bee was in his bonnet — Tucker’s show aired a few hours after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Donald Trump for a second time for inciting the Capitol riot and threatening the lives of everyone in Congress.



Tucker spent the first few minutes shrieking about the Democrats who are leading the charge against Trump, refusing to believe anyone actually thinks he deserves to be impeached again. But he didn’t stop with the Dems. Tucker also took aim at Republicans during his whine session.



“Why are Republicans playing along? They don’t really have a sound political rationale for any of this. They’re just dumb and guilty. Honestly, that’s the reason,” Tucker said.



“Here’s how it works: from the perspective of the Republican leadership, it would be best if Donald Trump just went away forever. He’s embarrassing. They don’t want to talk about him. They’d like him to disappear.



“So that’s their plan with impeachment. Make it so that Trump can never run for office again — not that he actually plans to run for office again — and then disgrace Trump so thoroughly that he cannot appear in public ever again, then pretend that Donald Trump never happened.”



Tucker then made an, ah, interesting comparison.



“Call it the suburban Connecticut denial strategy. Whatever you do, don’t talk about mom’s alcoholism. Just act like it’s not happening and maybe it’ll go away. Good luck with that,” Tucker said.



This analogy is interesting because Tucker so often acts outraged about criticism of American institutions from the left. Saying, for example, that America doesn’t have a problem with institutional racism — which Tucker frequently does — is exactly the sort of thing he’s decrying here.



But he went on.



“There are a couple of obvious problems with this approach. The first problem is it won’t work. By impeaching the president during his final weekend office, Congress will not succeed in discrediting Trump among Republican voters,” Tucker said.



“In fact, it will enhance Donald Trump among Republican voters, obviously. Who does your average Republican voter trust more, Donald Trump or than many people who hate Donald Trump? Donald Trump or Mitch McConnell? Donald Trump or CNN? Come on, you know the answer. It’s not complicated.



“But apparently it’s too complicated for the dummies in the Republican party who think impeachment will help them in the long run. They are that stupid. Maybe you shouldn’t be surprised by that. These are the very same people who still defend the war in Iraq. The ones who will tell you this straight face that Iran is the single biggest threat we will ever face as a nation. Iran! Not your falling wages or the runaway health care costs you can’t pay, or the financialized, hollowed-out economy that feels like it’s about to collapse.”



Tucker loves to frame all political discussion like everyone involved is making cold, calculated decisions, without any emotions entering the discussion. Sincerity is unfathomable. This is the sort of hard-hitting psychological analysis that we expect from Tucker, who a judge ruled last year is not a credible source of news, and does not state “actual facts” on his Fox News show.



In reality, however, people are actually very angry that a mob of conservatives, egged on by the sort of destructive rhetoric Tucker Carlson spews daily, invaded the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to end American democracy. People are mad that Donald Trump incited that criminal mob by saying in his speech immediately before the riot: “if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” And people are mad that Trump has been saying things like that throughout this entire election cycle.



You can watch the quoted portion of Wednesday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in the video embedded at the top of this article.



