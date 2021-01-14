For a historic second time on Wednesday, President Donald Trump was impeached by the United States House, becoming the first president to be impeached twice and faced charges with incitement of insurrection over the Capitol's deadly mob, a swift and a collapse from the finals days of his office.Full Article
House Votes Trump Impeachment First US President to be Impeached Twice
