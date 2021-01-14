‘Fox & Friends’ Rails Against 2nd Trump Impeachment: Isn’t Losing Election ‘Enough’? (Video)

“Fox & Friends” addressed President Trump’s second impeachment Thursday morning, with co-host Ainsley Earhardt wondering aloud why his electoral loss wasn’t “enough” already.



“Listen, they’ve hated this president since Day 1. Right after the inauguration in 2017, it took 20 minutes for them to start talking about impeachment. It was all over the headlines. They’ve been talking about it the entire time and they got their wish twice. He’s impeached,” she said.



“They won,” interjected Steve Doocy.



Earhardt continued, “They won. Seven days until he’s out. Even if you don’t like him, he lost the election. He’s out. Isn’t that enough? They have to go through all this?”



The president himself refused to admit for the two months following the election that he had lost, instead baselessly insisting President-elect Joe Biden’s win was the product of widespread voter fraud.



Trump was impeached by the House Wednesday for the second time during his presidency. He is the only American president to ever be impeached twice.



The House voted 232-197 in favor of the impeachment, with five not voting. A total of 10 Republicans voted to impeach. A Senate trial while Trump is still in office is unlikely; his term ends on Jan. 20.



The impeachment came after Trump was charged with “incitement of an insurrection.” Last Wednesday, pro-Trump demonstrators descended on the nation’s capital to protest the certification of Biden’s win, which Trump falsely claimed since the election was the result of widespread fraud. At Trump’s urging, a mob of demonstrators breached the Capitol building, sending lawmakers into lockdown and postponing the certification. At least six deaths have been associated with the riot, including those of two Capitol police officers.



