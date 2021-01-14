Prosecutors say Kyle Rittenhouse flashed white power symbol at bar, want new bail measures
Published
Wisconsin prosecutors want a judge to bar Kyle Rittenhouse from drinking or associating with hate groups like "The Proud Boys."
Published
Wisconsin prosecutors want a judge to bar Kyle Rittenhouse from drinking or associating with hate groups like "The Proud Boys."
Wisconsin prosecutors want a judge to bar Kyle Rittenhouse from drinking or associating with hate groups like "The Proud Boys."
Prosecutors in Kenosha County, Wisconsin said in a filing Wednesday that Kyle Rittenhouse flashed white power hand gestures and had..