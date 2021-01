Lawmakers are renewing calls for D.C. statehood following last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Under federal law, U.S. presidents have control over the D.C. National Guard and D.C. police department. The district's congresswoman, Eleanor Holmes Norton, has now re-introduced a bill that could make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. She joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.