COVID Vaccine: CBS2 Finds Nearly Empty Vaccination Centers Turning Eligible New Yorkers Away Overnight
Published
The city would not answer how many overnight appointments were booked, nor how many doses were administered overnight.Full Article
Published
The city would not answer how many overnight appointments were booked, nor how many doses were administered overnight.Full Article
There are now three COVID vaccination centers in New York City operating 24/7 in order to reach more New Yorkers, but when CBS2's..