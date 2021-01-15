Report blames former Attorney General Jeff Sessions for family separations at the border

A scathing report from the Justice Department's internal watchdog blames former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his aides for the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border. It also says Sessions' office didn't anticipate the logistics for handling so many separated children, which has kept some children away from their parents to this day. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about this report and the calls for the Biden-Harris administration to enact major immigration reform.