New Jersey state workers ordered to stay home on Inauguration Day
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered all state employees to work remotely on Inauguration day next Wednesday due to the “level of tension in the country."Full Article
Gov. Phil Murphy said he made the order because of increased security concerns across the country.
