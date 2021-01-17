Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot
Far-right media personality Tim Gionet, better known as "Baked Alaska," has been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol.Full Article
A former Buzzfeed staffer who has since become well known in far-right circles under the name "Baked Alaska" has been arrested..
The far-right media personality livestreamed from the U.S. Capitol last week during the riot.