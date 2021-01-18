Garth Brooks to Perform at Biden Inauguration
Published
Garth Brooks will play at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, the country music star announced Monday.Full Article
Published
Garth Brooks will play at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, the country music star announced Monday.Full Article
Garth Brooks, New Radicals , Added to Biden Inauguration Lineup.
The country music legend was revealed
as part of the..
NEW YORK (AP) — Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. “This is a..
Garth Brooks will join the celebrities performing at Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.