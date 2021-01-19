Protesters Arrested, Officers Injured After Violent Confrontation Outside New York City Hall
Published
What started as a peaceful march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. turned into a tense standoff by City Hall.Full Article
Published
What started as a peaceful march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. turned into a tense standoff by City Hall.Full Article
There was a violent confrontation between police and protesters Monday in Lower Manhattan after what started off as a peaceful..
As Louisville and cities across the country prepare for more possible protests, the WAAY 31 I-Team wanted to know what, if..