Many health care workers refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines
Published
"We have a lot more work to do to get health care workers to take the vaccine," one expert said of worker resistance to shots.Full Article
Published
"We have a lot more work to do to get health care workers to take the vaccine," one expert said of worker resistance to shots.Full Article
COVID-19 vaccination site opening at East Hills Mall
Some health officials complain that California is creating unreasonable expectations by pushing to inoculate those age 65 and up..