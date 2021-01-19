Pink seesaws at US-Mexico wall win design award
Published
The installation allowed children to play together from both sides of the US-Mexico border.Full Article
Published
The installation allowed children to play together from both sides of the US-Mexico border.Full Article
*AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / *The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a long history of being committed to..
One fine day at a portion of the dull and stark US-mexico border wall, there was a burst of colour and an unlikely sight-that of..