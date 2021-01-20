Frontline nurse performs "Amazing Grace" at COVID-19 memorial
Published
A video of Michigan-based nurse Lori Marie Key went viral in April after she was filmed singing "Amazing Grace" to her hospital coworkers.Full Article
Published
A video of Michigan-based nurse Lori Marie Key went viral in April after she was filmed singing "Amazing Grace" to her hospital coworkers.Full Article
Lori Marie Key, a nurse from Michigan, honored the more than 400,000 lives lost in the US to coronavirus by singing “Amazing..