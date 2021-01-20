Hall of Fame Pitcher Don Sutton Dies at 75
Published
Hall of Fame pitcher and Los Angeles Dodgers great Don Sutton has died at the age of 75, his family announced Tuesday.Full Article
Published
Hall of Fame pitcher and Los Angeles Dodgers great Don Sutton has died at the age of 75, his family announced Tuesday.Full Article
Sutton was a four-time All-Star and pitched for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California..
Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to..