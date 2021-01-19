Savannah Welch Joins ‘Titans’ Season 3 as Barbara Gordon

“Titans” has found its Barbara Gordon in Savannah Welch.



In the now-HBO Max series, Gordon is the Gotham City police commissioner and long past her days as Batgirl. Although she has a past relationship with Dick Grayson (Brendan Thwaites), she is wary of the Titans now being in Gotham. Alicia Silverstone played a loosely based version of the character in Joel Schumacher’s “Batman & Robin.”



Curran Walters, who plays Jason Todd (aka the second Robin after Dick Grayson) will don the new Red Hood identity in the coming season, which will primarily be set in Gotham City. Additionally, “Titans” is adding Dr. Jonathan Crane, known best by his villainous alter ego, Scarecrow, who induces his enemies with a fear-based toxin. In “Titans,” he is now an inmate in Arkham Asylum and offers his services as a profiler and consultant for the Gotham City Police Department. Cillian Murphy played the character in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.



That role is still to be cast.



“Titans” was renewed for its third season more than a year ago, though a lot has changed since then — namely, the launch of HBO Max and the subsequent move of all DC Universe original series over to WarnerMedia’s prized streaming service. DC Universe, for which “Titans” was its debut original series, is getting out of making original content and is rebranding as a glorified fan community for DC Comics fans.



The series is based on DC Comics’ “Teen Titans,” a superhero team created in 1964 by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. In its original incarnation, the group was comprised primarily of teenagers who served as sidekicks to DC’s adult heroes.



Welch’s casting was first reported by Variety.



